BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Karimnagar, Hyderabad saying that KCR dissolved Telangana assembly fearing PM Modi, while Congress, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to form government under Rahul Gandhi in any state. BJP President dismissed Congress being an alternative for TRS in Telangana or Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

Training his guns on K Chandrasekhar Rao, Shah said that KCR turned down PM Modi’s offer to provide Rs 5 lakh help to every farmer in the state as he was afraid. He also said that Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao stopped to celebrate “Hyderabad Mukti Din” because of Muslim vote bank.

Shah boasted about the recent NRC development in Assam and claimed that there were 40 lakh intruders who have entered India. He announced that if Modi is re-elected in 2019, he will remove all these intruders from the country.

Amit was in Hyderabad to address representatives of Shakti Kendra and polling booth in-charges. Shah claimed that if they work together no one can stop them from winning the state.

