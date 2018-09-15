Training his guns on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shah said if the TRS government comes to power in Telangana, vote bank and appeasement politics will continue in the state. "Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12% reservation for the minority? They know that our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion," Shah questioned.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana and emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state. Training his guns on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana’s caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shah said if the TRS government comes to power in Telangana, vote bank and appeasement politics will continue in the state. “Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12% reservation for the minority? They know that our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion,” Shah questioned.

Shah said K Chandrashekar Rao had supported the ‘one nation, one election’ theory but today his party has changed its stand and has forced a small state to bear the expense of two elections – state assembly and Lok Sabha. The BJP president also questioned Rao why he has put such an expense on the people of Telangana.

To highlight the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s efforts to develop Telangana, Shah said Under 13th Finance Commission, Telangana got Rs 16,597 crore which was increased to Rs 1,15,605 crore under their government.

