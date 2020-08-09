Manoj Tiwary has usted announced that Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has now tested negative for Coronavirus. The Minister had on August 2nd, revealed that he was Covid-19 positive, and had been hospitalized in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, on the advice of doctors.

Manoj Tiwari, party MP, has just announced that Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus, has now tested negative. “India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for coronavirus,” he wrote on Twitter

Shah had tested positive and been taken to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, on August 2nd. In a tweet, Shah had said that though his health was fine, he was being hospitalized on the advice of doctors.

Shah had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Also read: PM Modi to virtually launch Rs. 1 lakh crore financing facility for farmers today

Also read: After getting landing clearance, plane missed approach runway: Kozhikode crash prelim report

As of now, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32%.

Over 14 lakh Covid patients have recovered.

“There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32 per cent,” said a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

Also read: Kozhikode plane crash: Centre announces interim relief of Rs. 10 lakh to families of deceased