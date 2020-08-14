Home minister Amit Shah on Friday has tested negative for novel coronavirus Covid-19. He shared his health update on Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards all well-wishers and corona warriors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. Shah was tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was under treatment in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. The minister in a tweet thanked all those who wished for his recovery.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” he said.

“I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped me in fighting Corona infection and who are treating me,” he added.

Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda had earlier wished for the speedy recovery of Amit Shah. Singh said that Shah will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. “Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe you will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. I pray to God for your speedy recovery,” Singh tweeted.

Nadda tweeted: “Got the news of Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah infected with the coronavirus. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted: “Amit Shah! It is a prayer to God that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again.”

