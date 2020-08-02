Amit Shah, Home Minister, has just tested positive for Covid-19, and been hospitalised. He has asked those who have worked with him to self-isolate. Many in government, have reacted to the news on Twitter, and have wished him well.

Home Minister Amit Shah, has just tested positive for Covid-19 he said in a tweet on Sunday. He says that his health is currently fine, but asks for everyone who has come into contact with him to self-isolate. He is being admitted to Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram, according to reports. Sources have said that all of his staff members will be tested for Covid.

This comes after UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, have tested positive, and UP Minister Kamal Rani Varun has succumbed to the virus.

He tweeted saying, that on getting the first few symptoms of Covid-19, he got tested and the report came back positive. He said that his health is fine, but would be admitting himself to the hospital on the advice of doctors. He further requested all those who had worked with him, to self-isolate, and to get themselves tested. Sources have said that there will be extensive tracing of whoever has come into contact with him the past few days.

I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

मैं बाबा केदार से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि आपको शीघ्र-अतिशीघ्र स्वस्थ कर आपकी रक्षा करें और आप जल्द ही कोविड को हराकर अपने सभी कार्यों को पूर्ण करें। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) August 2, 2020

Mamata Banerjee, the Bengal CM, took to Twitter, and offered him a speedy recovery, and said that her prayers were with Shah and his family. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, wished a speedy recovery for Amit Shah. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has also wished Amit Shah the same.

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, also wished Amit Shah the same, and said that he was sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah was being admitted to the hospital. He wished Home Minister Shah, a speedy recovery and said he would pray for his early discharge.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand CM, said that he would ‘pray to Kedar Baba’ for Amit Shah’s health. UP CM Yogi Adityanath called Amit Shah a “model of strong will” and said he would be praying for his health.

Currently, India has reached more than 17 Lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, along with 37,364 deaths.

