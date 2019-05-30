BJP president Amit Shah, who has just joined the new Cabinet of the Modi-government has had an interesting political career so far. Here's the BJP leader's journey in politics.

Amit Shah, who has been the BJP president in the NDA government belongs to a well-to-do Gujarati Hindu Baniya family. He was born in Mumbai and graduated with a B.Sc. degree in biochemistry from CU Shah Science College in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah’s original name is Amit Anilchandra Shah. Talking about his early life, Shah had been active in politics since his childhood. The BJP leader, who is set to join the new Cabinet of the Modi government was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. Later in 1987, Shah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Later in 1988, Narendra Modi, who happens to be Amit Shah’s mentor also joined BJP. Soon after that, the Amit Shah became a close associate of the Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Shah is a prominent leader among others whose careers have been resurrected by “Modi-fication”. Amit Shah in 2010 was even considered an option for the Chief Ministerial position for Gujarat when Narendra Modi switched to national politics until the CBI net started closing in on Shah for the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case.

