Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ayodhya on Friday to address a public rally at GIC ground under the Ayodhya Sadar Assembly seat. At 10:15 AM, Shah will visit Shri Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. After this, at 10:30 am, he will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple in Ayodhya.

At noon today, Shah will address a public meeting in Ayodhya (Rural), the official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party informed on Thursday. After this, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting program at 2 pm at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur. Following this, at 4:00 pm, Shah will hold a roadshow in Bareilly and will address an Organizational meeting in Bareilly at 7 PM.

This visit by the Union Minister holds importance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.