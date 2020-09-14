A release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14, 2020).

On 14 September 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, on the occasion of which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. According to MHA, Rajbhasha Kirti and Rajbhasha Gaurav awards are being given by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for outstanding work in Central Government Offices/Ministries/Undertakings/Banks etc on this important occasion.

MHA said that the awards for Hindi Diwas have already been announced. The ministry had said that the Hindi Diwas celebrations were not being held this year due to the odd circumstances arising out of COVID-19.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated each year on September 14 in the Hindi speaking states of India to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India.

