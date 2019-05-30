The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 7 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new council of ministers gears up to take oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan. There will be presence of over 6000 guests from India and outside India including members of BIMSTEC nations.

The suspense behind Amit Shah’s induction into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet 2.0 has been unveiled as Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani congratulated him in a tweet for finally making it to the Union Council of Ministers. The tweet seems to have validated Shah’s induction into Modi-led government’s new council of ministers. He is likely to get charge of either defence or finance ministry which was previously led by Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley respectively.

Reports also suggest that JP Nadda will be the new BJP President, though Rajnath Singh is also learnt to have insisted for the post. PM Modi will be meeting his new council of ministers this evening at about 5 pm over tea to discuss their respective roles in the new cabinet. This will be followed by the Modi’s procession leaving for the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 7 pm. Over 50 ministers are to take oath this evening in the presence of more than 6000 dignitaries from India outside India. Members of BIMSTEC countries have arrived for the oath-taking except for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is not attending the ceremony.

Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP President tweets: Met Amit Shah ji and congratulated him for becoming a part of PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/ou47KOJ7SU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

From opposition, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be present while party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to show up as well. Among other BJP leaders to be inducted into the new council will be Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Prahlad Joshi to list a few, all of them received a call from Amit Shah as he invited them for the oath-taking ceremony. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena nominated Arvind Sawant who will also be part of the new cabinet.

PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in the last few days could be seen holding several meetings to finalise the new cabinet, which apparently will go through major changes for Modi govt 2.0. Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley opted out of Modi govt 2.0, leaving the coveted portfolio open for speculation.

PM Modi-led BJP marked an unprecedented victory after bagging 303 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While Congress, on the other hand, reduced itself to double digits it managed only 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha polls.

