BJP president Amit Shah has called BJP legislators of Jammu and Kashmir and state party chief for a meeting on Tuesday, June 19, at party headquarters in Delhi. As per reports, Amit Shah will discuss the issue and ongoing problem of the state with party leaders.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday, June 18, called all Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and state party head Ravindra Raina for a meeting on Tuesday in Delhi headquarters. As per reports, Amit Shah will discuss the state issues and problems with J&K ministers. The decision came a day after the Central government decided to not extend the unilateral ceasefire in the Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the government has asked security forces to begin security operations in the state to fight with terrorist.

On Sunday Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced to withdraw the decision of suspension of security operations in the Valley. In the latest operation by the Indian army, 2 suspected militants knocked down in Bandipora district of Jammu Kashmir.

BJP President Amit Shah has called all the party's cabinet ministers of #JammuAndKashmir and state party president Ravinder Raina for a meeting in Delhi tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

Brief the incident, an official said 6 soldiers including Indian army’s 14 RR Commanding Officer (CO) also suffered injuries in the operation.

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More