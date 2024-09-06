Amit Shah To Launch BJP’s Manifesto For J&K Assembly Elections

Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu on September 6, where he will release the BJP's manifesto at around 4 pm at the Ritz Hotel.

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the BJP’s manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This marks the official kickoff of the BJP’s election campaign for the region, as the party faces internal challenges amidst defections over ticket distribution.

Amit Shah’s Two-Day J&K Visit to Boost BJP Campaign

Shah will arrive in Jammu on September 6, where he will release the BJP’s manifesto at around 4 pm at the Ritz Hotel. The event comes as the party grapples with leadership dissatisfaction, with several leaders resigning over ticket allocation for the three-phase elections starting on September 18.

Multi-tier security arrangements, including sniffer dogs, have been implemented to secure the high-profile visit. On the second day of his trip, Shah is scheduled to address a rally of BJP workers at the Manhas Biradari ground in Paloura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP figures are also expected to join the campaign trail in the Chenab Valley region during the second week of September

