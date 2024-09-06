Friday, September 6, 2024

Amit Shah To Launch BJP’s Manifesto For J&K Assembly Elections

Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu on September 6, where he will release the BJP's manifesto at around 4 pm at the Ritz Hotel.

Amit Shah To Launch BJP’s Manifesto For J&K Assembly Elections

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the BJP’s manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This marks the official kickoff of the BJP’s election campaign for the region, as the party faces internal challenges amidst defections over ticket distribution.

Amit Shah’s Two-Day J&K Visit to Boost BJP Campaign

Shah will arrive in Jammu on September 6, where he will release the BJP’s manifesto at around 4 pm at the Ritz Hotel. The event comes as the party grapples with leadership dissatisfaction, with several leaders resigning over ticket allocation for the three-phase elections starting on September 18.

Multi-tier security arrangements, including sniffer dogs, have been implemented to secure the high-profile visit. On the second day of his trip, Shah is scheduled to address a rally of BJP workers at the Manhas Biradari ground in Paloura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP figures are also expected to join the campaign trail in the Chenab Valley region during the second week of September

 

Also read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

Tags:

amit shah BJP Manifesto h Jammu and Kashmir elections
addBlock

Recent Post

Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charges, Avoids Public Trial

Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charges, Avoids Public Trial

Fresh Bomb Attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur District Leaves Damage but No Injuries

Fresh Bomb Attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur District Leaves Damage but No Injuries

Swachh Bharat Mission Prevents 60,000-70,000 Infant Deaths

Swachh Bharat Mission Prevents 60,000-70,000 Infant Deaths

ED Raids Former Principal’s Residence Amid RG Kar Hospital Financial Scam Probe

ED Raids Former Principal’s Residence Amid RG Kar Hospital Financial Scam Probe

Haritalika Teej 2024: All You Need To Know About Celebrations, Rituals, and Auspicious Timings

Haritalika Teej 2024: All You Need To Know About Celebrations, Rituals, and Auspicious Timings

10-Year-Old Boy Injured in Latest Wolf Attack in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh; Government ‘Declares Man-Animal Conflict as ‘Wildlife Disaster

10-Year-Old Boy Injured in Latest Wolf Attack in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh; Government ‘Declares Man-Animal Conflict...

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Rs 5 Crore

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Rs 5 Crore

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox