Hours after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party has passed a resolution on contesting all upcoming elections on their own. BJP President Amit Shah, in Sampark for Samrthan campaign, had met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in a bid to garner support for the party.

A few hours before the meeting, an editorial was published in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ saying that the ruling party has lost touch with the public and it should introspect to find reasons for it. The editorial mocked the BJP’s ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ and had said that party would contest the 2019 polls solo. It added that Palghar bypoll results have shown Sena’s strength to the BJP and that was the reason behind Amit Shah’s outreach mode.

The strongly worded editorial had claimed that BJP was losing grounds and winds of change were blowing in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, adding that change of government was imminent in Maharashtra.

The editorial remarked that the BJP makes calculations like a businessman about whom to stay touch with and whom not to.”

BJP President’s outreach is seen as an effort to gain the trust of allies back after major setbacks in recent bypolls. According to political experts, BJP is trying to move against a possible united Opposition, which has been able to defeat BJP in regional elections, Karnataka being the latest.

Meanwhile, regional party JDS have already decided to fight 2019 elections together with the Congress. Talks are underway between Congress and BSP to fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections together, scheduled to take place in the later part of this year.

Under the ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ Shah will reach out to Shrimioni Akali Dal (SAD), Janata Dal (United), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The dates have not been finalised yet but it is known that Amit Shah will meet chiefs of these parties in the coming week.

