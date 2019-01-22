Amit Shah in Malda: Addressing a rally in Malda, the BJP president said the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan won't be able to form a stable government at the Centre since there are nine prime ministerial hopefuls in its camp.

Amit Shah in Malda: BJP president Amit Shah in Malda on Tuesday urged the voters of West Bengal to throw out Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee form power in the state. If the people vote Mamata Banerjee to power, there will be anarchy and chaos in the Mahagathbandhan because there are nine prime ministerial hopefuls in the Opposition camp, Shah said. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure a strong and stable government at the Centre, he added.

The BJP president said while his party is fighting against poverty, Mamata Banerjee is fighting against PM Narendra Modi. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has done nothing to eradicate poverty and ignorance in her state while the Mahagathbandhan is trying to form a government only to benefit themselves and befool the voters.

Speaking about the deteriorating law and order situation and rise in violence, Shah said bomb and weapon making industries are thriving in West Bengal where Rabindra Sangeet used to play. Shah assured the voters that the BJP shall bring the glory back to Bengal and this is what a real speech from a leader sounds like.

