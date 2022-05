Amit Shah met with Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Sourav Ganguly, the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday.

At the BCCI chief’s home, Shah had supper with him. Shah visited Ganguly’s during his two-day tour to West Bengal.

Shah’s son Jay Shah is the current Secretary of BCCI. Earlier, it was being said that Ganguly might join BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

However, this meeting between the two highlights their strong bond.