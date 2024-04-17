Amit Shah Vows To Make India 'Naxal-Free' After Security Forces Gun Down 29 Maoists In Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation conducted by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker area, a total of 29 Naxalites have been eliminated, with their bodies recovered on Tuesday. The search operation is ongoing, raising the possibility of the casualty count increasing, as confirmed by Chhattisgarh Police. Three security personnel, including two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and one member of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), sustained injuries during the operation.

Authorities highlight that if the Naxal casualties surpass 30, this operation would mark the largest in the last decade. Prior instances include the elimination of 30 Naxalites by Greyhound commandos in 2016 and the operation in 2021, where top Naxal leader Milind Teltumbde and 25 others were neutralized. Notably, this operation stands out as the first where a significant number of Naxalites were eliminated without any casualties among the security forces.

The operation unfolded on April 16, initiated by a joint team comprising Kanker DRG and BSF in the Chhottebetiya police station limit area of Kanker district. An exchange of fire occurred around 2 pm near the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles, leading to the elimination of the Naxals. Subsequently, a thorough search of the area uncovered the bodies of 29 Naxals along with a substantial cache of arms, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLR/Carbines, .303 rifles, and ammunition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces and tweeted, “Today, the security forces killed down a large Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured.” He added, “Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the menace of Naxalism. Due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of the security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area today. Soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free.”

Among the recovered weapons are 3 SLRs, 1 AK-47, 2 pistols, and 2 INSAS rifles. Officials revealed that five inputs were shared, two of which provided precise locations of the North Bastar DVC Maoists in the Binagunda area, indicating its status as a permanent Maoist camp since April 5. Chhattisgarh police suggest that top Naxal figures Shankar Rao and Lalita, both DVCMs of the North Bastar Division, are likely among the casualties. Bastar IG P. Sunddaraj underscores this as one of the most significant anti-Naxal operations in the region.

