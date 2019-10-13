Amit Shah: Speaking at the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the extremists in Kashmir and elsewhere were the biggest violators of human rights. He said that westerns standards of human rights should not be applied to India.

Amit Shah: Western standards of human rights will not work in India as the country must focus on people killed by extremists in Kashmir and elsewhere, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Shah called the militants and Maoists the biggest violators of human rights while asserting to look at these issues with an Indian outlook as it does on the brutality carried out by the police, reports said.

Shah said that those having no access to toilet and safe methods of cooking is a human rights issue. He said that women in the country are facing severe issues as they have been deprived of these rights. In the same breath, the Home minister underlined the steps initiated by the Modi-led government to provide basic rights to the people.

Shah, who was the chief guest at the 26th foundation day of the NRHC, emphasized that all the people in the country will be provided human rights and there will not be any violation as the Modi 2.0 government is leading India towards a bright future. Praising the country for its inbuilt framework of human rights, the Union minister said that the rich family values ensured the safety of children and women.

Last month, Shah had said that the blocking phone service in Kashmir was not a human rights violation as the step was taken to protect the lives of masses from external threats. He had also castigated the Opposition for what he termed as spread misinformation about the strict restrictions imposed in the Valley, following the dilution of Article 370and Article 35 A.

Earlier, the four US Senators had written to President Donald Trump asking him to use his office for ending what they termed as the current humanitarian crisis in the Valley. The Senators also urged Trump to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift communications blockade. US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had also expressed his deep concern about the Kashmir situation. The front-runner of the top US position had also said that the Indian actions in Kashmir were unacceptable.

