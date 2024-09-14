Home
Amit Shah WishesTo People On Occasion Of Hindi Diwas

All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language

Amit Shah WishesTo People On Occasion Of Hindi Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to people on Saturday on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.
Taking to social media handle X on Hindi completing 75 years as the official language of the country, Amit Shah wrote in a post that all Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and without enriching them, we cannot move forward.

“All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language. This year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country. I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realizing the resolution of a developed India,” Amit Shah posted in Hindi.

The Union Minister will also be inaugurating the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag’ on Saturday with an objective to promote use of Indian languages along with Hindi and establish better coordination between them.

He will be conducting the inauguration of ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ while attending the inaugural session of official language Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan being organised by Department of Official Language on September 14-15 here in the national capital on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Keeping in view the intent of the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction, a Home Ministry statement mentioned, the Department of Official Language of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had proposed to establish Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag with the objective of promoting the use of Indian languages along with Hindi and establishing better coordination between them.
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the able guidance of Union Home Minister, the Official Language Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs has been organising Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan every year since 2021, the statement said.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation’s official languages.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha amit shah Hindi Diwas home minister

