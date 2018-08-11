Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and TMC over the recently released Assam NRC draft, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a mega rally in West Bengal's Kolkata. While addressing Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh rally in Kolkata, Amit Shah made it quite clear that his visit is going to mark the initiation of a protest against TMC.

BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in central Kolkata on Saturday was all about hitting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recently released final draft of Assam’s National Registrar of Citizens (NRC). Addressing the Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh rally in Kolkata, BJP chief made it quite clear that the central government is not against West Bengal, but it is definitely against Mamata Banerjee. Besides the series of scathing attacks on the TMC, BJP chief also sounded the bugle of protest against the Mamata Banerjee’s party ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, it was Amit Shah’s first visit to West Bengal since the final draft of Assam’s NRC was made public by the government.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and TMC over the draft of NRC that excluded almost 40 lakh people, the TMC supremo was seen continuously hitting at the party calling it BJP’s “divide and rule” politics. However, reiterating BJP’s stand on NRC, Shah claimed that the party will make sure that the process of NRC is carried out peacefully, without any interruptions from the Opposition. He added that neither West Bengal Chief Minister or Congress president Rahul Gandhi can stop the party from doing it.

Shah also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee have been failing regularly to clear their stance on NRC because it is Congress’ vote-bank politics. Amid his rapid attacks, Amit Shah questioned,”Why is Mamata Banerjee protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators?”

ALSO READ: Amit Shah in Kolkata highlights: Bangladeshi infiltrators are Mamata Banerjee’s vote bank, says BJP chief

He concluded his speech saying that the nation comes first for the party. He said that if we want to see developed Bengal, we have to stop illegal infiltrators. He also accused TMC of corruption saying the corruption in the state is mounting since the party has come to power. Meanwhile, the TMC observed a black day in the state against the BJP president Amit Shah’s rally at Kolkata.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More