AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary were among leaders from other political parties, who are present in the meeting.

An all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi has concluded at the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the course of the meeting, Congress demanded that COVID-19 testing should be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The party has also demanded that Rs 10,000 should be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone according to sources.

The sources added that Congress has also demanded that 4th-year medical students should be used as non-permanent resident doctors. Due to the crunch of healthcare staff, 4th-year students of Bachelor of Pharmacy or nursing should be used as alternate for health staff. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary arrived for the meeting, among leaders from other political parties.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta had said that he would give suggestions like slashing private lab rates for COVID-19 testing, centralisation of COVID clinics and hospitals and roping in NCC and NSS volunteers to fill the requirements of ever-dwindling medical support staff, during the meet.

Shah, along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

Later, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

