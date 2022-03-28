Amit Shah has declared that the administration of Chandigarh Union Territory will now receive the same benefits as Central government employees.

This big announcement of Shah has given air to a new political controversy between the newly-elected Punjab government of Aam Aadmi Party along with the opposition- Akali Dal and Congress up against BJP.

In response to this announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, earlier in the day, alleged that the “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Re-organisation Act 1966.”

Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2022

Amit Shah on Saturday stated that the government has now heard the long-pending demand of Chandigarh government employees. He further stated that the age of government officials has now been increased from 58 to 60 years. However, the women employees will now get a two years child care leave. He claimed that the Chandigarh administration will be benefited from this amendment.

Criticizing the move, AAP’s Manish Sisodia tweeted, “From 2017 to 2022, Congress-ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn’t take away Chandigarh’s powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh’s services. BJP is scared of AAP’s rising footprint.”