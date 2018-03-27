A party leader who was sitting next to Amit Shah whispered about the mistake in his ear and it was then the BJP president rectified himself saying, "Arre re... Siddaramaiah government is number one in corruption.” But it was too late as it triggered a flurry of reactions from the public and mainly from Congress leaders across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah landed in trouble on Tuesday after a horrendous slip of tongue during a press conference post the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election dates. In an attempt to attack Siddaramaiah, Shah ridiculed one of his own in front of the national television. Instead of using the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister, Shah by mistake said “Yeddyurappa government” is the most corrupt government ever in the state.

While trying to take a jibe at the Congress government in Karnataka, Amit Shah forgot the name of the leader and mistakenly took the name of his own ally BS Yeddyurappa. “Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one…,” said Shah sending shockwaves to his party members and supporters.

Also Read: BJP, Congress IT cells tweet Karnataka poll date ahead of Election Commissioner press meet, Is the EC full of ‘leaks’?

A party leader who was sitting next to Amit Shah whispered about the mistake in his ear and it was then the BJP president rectified himself saying, “Arre re… Siddaramaiah government is number one in corruption.” But it was too late as it triggered a flurry of reactions from the public and mainly from Congress leaders across the country.

Immediately after the gaffe, Karnataka Congress tweeted: “The Truth can never be Suppressed. Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever. #BJP420”

The Truth can never be Suppressed. Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever. #BJP420 pic.twitter.com/KJdSGVIuO5 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 27, 2018

Siddaramaiah took to his Twitter handle and shared the interview of Amit Shah. Karnataka CM wrote “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah”

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote: “I hear truth from #AmitShah ji for the first time otherwise his speeches are full of jumlas n false promises…”

I hear truth from #AmitShah ji for the first time otherwise his speeches are full of jumlas n false promises… https://t.co/xpC74fDMPX — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 27, 2018

Divya Spandana, social media head of Congress, posted: “This isn’t the first time btw- what exactly are Amit Shah’s feelings towards Yeddyurappa? All’s not good in the hood”

This isn’t the first time btw- what exactly are Amit Shah’s feelings towards yedyurappa? All’s not good in the hood- pic.twitter.com/cVzGtsOIz3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly poll: Schedule, everything you need to know

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App