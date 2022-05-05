Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, beigns his two-day tour to West Bengal today with a stop at the BSF's South Bengal Frontier

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, beigns his two-day tour to West Bengal today with a stop at the Border Security Force’s South Bengal Frontier (BSF).

He is scheduled to inaugurate six sophisticated floating Border Out-Posts and a boat ambulance stationed in the Sunderban waters.

Union Cooperation Minister Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Maitri Sangrahalaya (Museum) at BOP Haridaspur after launching the floating BOPs.

The number of floating BOPs has been expanded to improve surveillance in West Bengal’s inhospitable Sunderbans.

Aside from that, a Boat Ambulance service has been established to provide medical aid in the Sundarbans’ inhospitable area, from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

The Home Minister’s day-long engagement will come to a close on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the Railway Institute Sports Ground in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Shah will also visit Teen Bigha in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) troops at BoP Jhikabari.

However, on Friday, Home Minister will meet with West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, MLAs, and state office-bearers at the Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

Home Minister’s two-day tour to the state will come to a close with a cultural event hosted by the Ministry of Culture to commemorate Durga Puja’s inscription on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which will take place at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.