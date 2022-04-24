Amit Shah paid a visit to the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry today

During a three-day visit to MP, Bihar, and Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry today (Sunday).

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy are accompanied by Shah.

According to a tweet from the Union Minister’s office, Shah will speak at the Aurobindo Ashram and the Subramania Bharathi Memorial-cum-Research Centre on the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher-cum-saint Aurobindo at Pondicherry University.

Meanwhile, he would also lay the foundation stone for buildings at Pondicherry University’s Departments of Physics and Chemistry, as well as the Departments of Food Science and Technology.

Following this in the afternoon, Shah addresses the BJP’s Puducherry office bearers and legislators at the party’s headquarters.

Sticking on Twitter he said, “Fortunate to have visited the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. Subramania Bharathi is the epitome of patriotism, unity & social reforms. His patriotic songs motivated countless people to join the Indian freedom movement. His ideas continue to motivate us all.”