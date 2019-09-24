Rajinikanth congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for bagging Dada Saheb Phalke award: Bollywood’s angry young man has been awarded by the Dada Saheb Phalke award 2019 as announced by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest and most prominent names of Bollywood and has served the industry for more than decades. As soon as the big news was announced via Twitter, people started wishing BigB from all over the country. The Megastar of the South film industry, Rajnikanth also took it to twitter and congratulated Amitabh Bachchan. Superstar Rajinikanth congratulated Amitabh Bachchan in his tweet and said that Amitabh Ji was most deserving for this commendable honor. Apart from his presence in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan was loved as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati show which was broadcasted on Sony TV channel and is one of the most loved shows amongst the Indian audience till now.

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan has devoted his complete life to the Bollywood film industry. The superstar started his journey with the movie Saat Hindustani which was released in the year 1669. He delivered his first super hit movie Zanjeer which was one of the most successful movie of Amitabh Bachchan of all time. Due to his outstanding acting skills and contribution towards the Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has won many awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Sri, and Padma Vibhushan. He also got the title of Superstar of the Millenium in the year 2000. He made his appearance in many Bollywood films like Shahrabi, Coolie, Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati, Lal Badshah, Shahenshaah, Zanjeer and a lot of movies in his decades-long career. Amitabh Bachchan was born in Allahabad in the year 1942 to Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His father was a well-known poet.

