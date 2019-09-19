Mumbaikars are currently divided into two groups, one that supports the move and sold on the whole hog of development and the other side, the Enemies of Progress.

T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️

A tweet by no less a persona than Amitabh Bachchan has riled up activists up in arms against the proposed cutting of some 2,700 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for a Mumbai Metro shed. The star does underline that he’s done his bit by growing trees in his garden and is asking you to do the same, without taking into consideration whether you have one or not! Well, Amitabh Bachchan, I don’t have a garden, and I can’t afford one. Too small to compensate for the loss you are campaigning for.

The city of dreams, Bombay, or as it is known now Mumbai, is currently struggling with the construction of the Mumbai Metro project, which would axe 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony. While several celebrities have raised their voice against the plan to cut these trees, Big B came out in support of the move okayed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree authority.

Mumbaikars are currently divided into two groups, one that supports the move and sold on the whole hog of development and the other side, the Enemies of Progress. The latter want people to continue travelling in the stress-free local trains. Pardon the sarcasm.

I may not live in Mumbai but I totally get what the “enemies of development” actually want. None of them wants their fellow citizens to suffer in those crowded local trains but they also don’t support the felling of healthy trees that populate the Green Lung of Mumbai, the only one at that.

T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

India is becoming a country solely populated by hypocrites, and Bachchan’s tweet makes my belief stronger. Back in 2010, it was Bachchan who was wailing against Metro construction as the engineers and draftsmen drew a proposed rail line next to his bungalow, Prateeksha.

He said the Metro line construction would invade his privacy. Someone heard the whimper of the high and the mighty star and the plans changed. But the trees of Aarey Colony don’t have that kind of starpower for Metro lines to be shifted.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, another actor pitched gung-ho for the construction of the Metro without actually talking of the issue holding it up. Canadian-yet-more-Indian star Akshay Kumar recently uploaded a video on his Twitter handle where he raves about the benefits of travelling on the Mumbai Metro. He says in the video that it took him only 20 minutes to reach Versova from Ghatkopar, a distance short of 14 km, which otherwise would have taken forever in the traffic channels of Mumbai.

This kind of wowing at efficient travel is all fine and cool, yes, I must admit. But, yes, the almighty important but, the trees have been here for much longer than the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro ride. The Mumbai Metro can have its car shed somewhere else, but why black out the only lung Mumbai has left. Seems like the 2 superstars are definitely missing the wood for the trees.

(NOTICE THE COMMON FACTOR IN ALL THE VIDEOS EXCEPT AMITABH BACHCHAN)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App