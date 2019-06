Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked on June 10 midnight. The hackers replaced Amitabh Bachchan’s picture with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the account bio of actor reads, “Actor … well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan”.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1138149980252717057?s=19

Hacker must be thinking why #AmitabhBachchan is flirting with a guy named Ricky in DM. pic.twitter.com/WBAZEAT3SH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan right now..!!

Account hacked by Pakistan hacker #Amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/oVrqKRsX3r — Chowkidar Parera (@dosra_parera) June 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan another victim of cyber crime.. Pakistani hackers knows who to target.. #AmitabhBachchan #Hacker pic.twitter.com/wEpH62H8Te — Nikhil (@nikhilneema) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile #AmitabhBachchan after his Twitter handle getting hacked.. !! pic.twitter.com/8cN1iGyW19 — Agnelo Silveira (@SilveiraAgnelo) June 10, 2019

Imran Khan explaining Amitabh Bachchan how he hacked his account.#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Ujit3oWklx — Ashar (@AsharAhmr) June 10, 2019

