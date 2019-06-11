Amitabh Bachchan's twitter account has been hacked. The profile picture has also been changed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. As per sources, the account has been hacked by Pakistani hackers. After some time, all the tweets were deleted from the account.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account has been hacked on the night of Monday. The hacker, Ayyildiz Tim tweeted multiple messages on the Big B’s Twitter account. There are two posts witnessed in the Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account out of which the first post has something mentioned in it like it is important for the whole world.

The hackers have also slammed India in one of the tweets. The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid, reads the post. The tweets has been posted by “Ayyldz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny. The hacker, who posted images of Imran Khan with the caption: Love Imran Khan, has alleged that Indian forces have attacked Muslims in the month of Ramzan.

After some time all the tweets were deleted from the Amitabh Bachchan’s official Twitter handle. Now the Twitter has been retrieved.

This is not the first time when an official Twitter handle of Bollywood celebrity has been hacked. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter official account was also hacked after the actor welcomed his second child.

The hacker had posted that Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji was not a barbaric invader, as depicted in Shahid’s film, Padmaavat. Later, the tweets were also deleted from the official account.

Reacting over the Cyber Crime incident, Mumbai Police has said that they have informed cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, they are investigating the matter.

