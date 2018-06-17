Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter accused L-G Anil Baijal of attending the Niti Aayog meeting while quoting someone else's tweet which was later deleted. Responded back to Kejriwal, Amitabh Kant said that L-G was not present in the fourth meeting of the Niti Aayog.

Arvind Kejriwal had said that L-G Anil Baijal was present at Niti Aayog meeting

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for saying that Delhi’s L-G Anil Baijal was attending Niti Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday took to Twitter and while retweeting someone else’s tweet said that who has authorised L-G Anil Baijal to attend Niti Aayog meeting on Chief Minister’s behalf.

Replying to Arvind Kejriwal, Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant responded to Arvind Kejriwal and said that what Kejriwal had said was completely wrong. He said that L-G Anil Baijal was not present in the 4th meeting of the Niti Aayog.

In order to hit out at Anil Baijal, Kejriwal tweeted asking what provision of the constitution allow L-G to replace the chief minister. Kejriwal added that he has not allowed L-G to go on his behalf. Making the accusations, Kejriwal quoted a tweet, which has now been deleted.

Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other ministers have been on a sit-in protest for the past 7 days asking the Centre and Delhi’s L-G to direct IAS officers to return to work and allow the Delhi government to function.

Though Kejriwal has been protesting against the Centre and L-G, no concrete decision has so far come from the government.

Supporting Delhi Chief Minister’s cause, on Saturday, CMs of four states including Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, P Vijayan and Chandrababu Naidu extended their support to the Kejriwal government while slamming the centre that it was destroying the federal system.

The four CMs appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to intervene in the Kejriwal-Baijal standoff. The Chief Ministers held a press conference and slammed the Centre over the current situation in Delhi.

