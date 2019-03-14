Like every year, this year too the law school is focusing on the importance of legislators, policy-making, debating skill, framing laws. However, this year's mock parliament session is also looking at discussions on democratic fabric of the country especially in the present scenario when talks on democracy go hay-wire given the suppression of free speech and expression

AMP 2019: Amity Law School has its 5th edition of Amity Mock Parliament ( AMP) underway. The session which started on March 14, 2019, will continue till March 15, 2019, at Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, Noida campus. Every year, the session is conducted to give its students hands-on experience of the Indian Parliamentary System. This year’s AMP Motto says Convene. Connect. Champion and over 300 students from across the country have registered themselves to be part of this mock parliament.

Like its previous editions, this year too the law school is focusing on the importance of legislation, policy-making, debating skills, framing laws to name a few. However, this year’s mock parliament session is also looking at discussions on democratic fabric of the country especially in the present scenario when discussions on democracy go hay-wire given the suppression of free speech and expression.

For this year, Manipur governor Najma Heptullah will be the guest of honour as she will confer students on law school’s valedictory ceremony to be held on day 2 i.e. March 15.

Over the years of the success of AMP, it has hosted luminaries from all walks of life. In the past, the event has been graced by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit, General V.K. Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to name a few.

