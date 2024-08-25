AMMA General Secretary Siddique Resigns Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Veteran actor Siddique has resigned from his position as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following serious allegations of sexual assault raised against him. The accusations were brought forward by a female actor on August 24, leading to Siddique’s decision to step down from his prominent role in the organization.

Speaking to a television channel, Siddique confirmed his resignation, stating, “Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned.”

Allegations against Siddique

The allegations against Siddique surfaced when a female actor accused him of sexually abusing her after inviting her to a discussion about a movie. This accusation has further fueled the ongoing turmoil within the Malayalam film industry, which has been under intense scrutiny following the recent release of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee report, which has sent shockwaves through the industry, highlighted numerous incidents of casting couch practices and sexual abuse, revealing the widespread harassment and exploitation faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The report’s findings have prompted widespread calls for accountability and justice, leading to a demand for action against those implicated in such misconduct.

Siddique’s resignation marks a crucial moment in the ongoing discourse about the treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry. As the industry grapples with the revelations brought to light by the Justice Hema Committee, Siddique’s decision to step down is seen as a necessary step towards addressing the serious concerns raised by the report and the accusations made against him.