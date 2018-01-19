After a tanker carrying ammonia gas turned turtle near Panaji, Goa, resident of the area are being evacuated. At least two women who complained of breathlessness have been admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and taking all the necessary action required to control the situation. The incident had occurred after the ammonia gas tanker met with an accident near the Dabolim International Airport.

Residents of Chicalim village in Goa are being evacuated after a tanker carrying ammonia gas turned turtle in Goa. The incident has taken place near the Dabolim International Airport following which the residents are being evacuated by disaster response officials. The incident happened when the tanker carrying ammonia gas met with an accident and turned turtle that caused the gas leakage. Following the incident, a couple of fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, members of the state government’s disaster response team also rushed to the incident site which is located around 25 km from Panaji. The accident occurred on late Thursday night around 3:30PM.

The concerned department and officials are present at the site of the incident and monitoring the situation and also keeping an eye on the residents who are being evacuated as a precautionary measure. However, there are no such reports any casualty, but two women who complained of breathlessness have been admitted to a hospital. Speaking on the incident, a police official said, “We have cordoned off the area and efforts are on to contain the leakage,” a police spokesperson said.”

Ammonia gas leakage in Goa's Vasco city on airport –Chicalim road, two people hospitalized pic.twitter.com/DhscApm1KY — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

