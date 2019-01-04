The Amnesty International India, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter starring Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah. Amnesty captioned the video saying, "In 2018, India witnessed a massive crackdown on freedom of expression and human rights defenders. Let's stand up for our constitutional values this new year."

The Amnesty International India, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter starring Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah. Amnesty captioned the video saying that the Indian government must end its crackdown this year. In the video, vetran actor Naseeruddin Shah takes on the Narendra Modi government and said that in 2018, India witnessed a massive crackdown on freedom of expression and human rights defenders.

In 2018, India witnessed a massive crackdown on freedom of expression and human rights defenders. Let's stand up for our constitutional values this new year and tell the Indian government that its crackdown must end now. #AbkiBaarManavAdhikaar pic.twitter.com/e7YSIyLAfm — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) January 4, 2019

A few days ago, the actor was in headlines after saying that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer and how he doesn’t see the situation improving anytime soon. The actor added, “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’, they will have no answer.”

Earlier, on October 25, 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had raided Amnesty’s headquarters and residence of its director Aakar Patel’s in Bengaluru in relation with receiving Rs 36 crore foreign funds from overseas and allegedly violating of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.

