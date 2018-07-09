Amnesty International India termed the Supreme Court's verdict to uphold the death penalty in the Nirbhaya case as unfortunate. Amnesty said that executions do not eradicate violence against women and asserted that there was no evidence to show the death penalty acted as a deterrent for sexual violence

Calling the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the death penalty for the accused in the Nirbhaya case as “unfortunate” Amnesty International India asserted that there was no evidence to show death penalty acted as a deterrent for sexual violence.

Amnesty’s statement has come hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition of the 4 convicts awarded death penalty in the infamous December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold death penalty for the accused in the Nirbhaya case is an unfortunate step towards the continued use of the death penalty in India. #NirbhayaVerdict https://t.co/WtMCEGDb2h — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) July 9, 2018

