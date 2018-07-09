Calling the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the death penalty for the accused in the Nirbhaya case as “unfortunate” Amnesty International India asserted that there was no evidence to show death penalty acted as a deterrent for sexual violence.

Amnesty’s statement has come hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition of the 4 convicts awarded death penalty in the infamous December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

 

