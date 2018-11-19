Amrapali Dubey and power star Dinesh Lal Yadav have shared the screen space for several sizzling and hot performances. The duo has always managed to entertain their audience with their power-packed entertaining and romantic chemistry. As per latest reports, Nirhua has recently shared a video on his Instagram account which kind of reveals his feelings for the hot Bhojpuri diva. Check out the video here.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua (Nirahua) are known to be the most active persons on social media these days. Nirhua and Amrapali have shared the screen space in several Bhojpuri films and videos which is available on YouTube. Many of their videos on the platform has already crossed millions of views on the internet. However, there seems to be no end to the sensational onscreen couple of the Bhojpuri industry.

And as per the latest updates on Nirhua’s Instagram account, it looks like Nirhua indirectly wants to reveal his feelings for the super hot actress Amrapali Dubey. Nirhua has uploaded a video made on Tik Tok on his Instagram where he and Amrapali have synced their lips and acted on a Bhojpuri song. He is seen lipsing the line ‘Humse Biyah karle Aish karbu’ to Amrapali Dubey. The following Instagram video says it all:

Check out some of the most popular videos where Amrapali Dubey is seen romancing Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua here:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More