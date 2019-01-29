Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who came to limelight after giving an amazing performance in Nirahua Hindustani, once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Dinesh Lal Yadav's super hit chartbuster titled Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja. The song has crossed over 34 million views on YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Well, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s on-screen sizzling chemistry is not hidden from us all. Be it stunning diva’s sultry dance moves or her very first blockbuster debut film, Dubey simply knows how to flaunt it right in cinema halls. Not just that! The gorgeous lady is also one of the best known personalities on Internet who never misses a chance of making her fans go crazy with pictures on photo and video sharing apps like Instagram and Tik Tok.

Coming to back to her amazing journey in the industry, Amrapali Dubey recently set the YouTube on fire with het yet another sexy song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja from the Bhojpuri film, Aashik Aawara. Sung by Indu Sonali and written Shyam Dehati, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja has crossed over 34 million views on YouTube. The film is helmed by Satish Jain and bankrolled by Shreyash Films, Aashik Aawara is made under the banners of Shreyash Films which starred Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey and Ranjeet Singh. If you missed watching the latest super hit chartbuster of Amrapali Dubey, take a look at the video here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Bhojpuri bombshell will be seen sharing screens with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Chalal Sadural 3 and Nirahua Chalal London. Apart from that, she will also feature in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh and Prince Singh Rajput’s Bidai 2.

