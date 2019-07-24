Amrapali Mahi Developers private limited, a homebuyers company invested money in MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni's company. MS Dhoni himself was the brand ambassador of the company until April 2016.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came under the spotlight once again. This time not for the speculation about his career but for wrong reasons. Supreme Court has asked the state-run builder NBCC to take over all of the unfinished housing projects of the Amrapali group.

MS Dhoni, known as Mahi, has major shares in Rhiti while Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni is a director of Amrapali Mahi Developers private limited. MS Dhoni was the brand ambassador of Amrapali till April 2016, before he withdrew due to the pressure of disgruntled homebuyers.

However, forensic auditors Pawan Aggarwal and Ravinder Bhatia revealed to the Supreme Court that Amrapali entered into a false agreement with Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and Amrapali Mahi Developers Private Limited.

Supreme Court bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit reproduced the forensic audit report which said, the home buyers money has been diverted illegally by Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and it also should get recovered by them as it is said in the agreement.

The Amrapali case took an ugly turn in April 2013 when raids unveiled that the group had not completed any of their projects from 2009 to 2015.900 families staying in the Amrapali housing society had complained that they are not getting water and power supply properly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App