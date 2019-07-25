Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are in news, but this time not for his best played innings or an extravagant celebration for his good match. The husband-wife have been named under 'sham agreements' which was executed between Amrapali group and firms linked to these two known celebrities, resulting in the diversion of homebuyer's money illegally. This has come after Supreme Court's judgment pronounced over the cancellation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration of Amrapali group.

In a surprising turn of events, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni names have come to the limelight into ‘sham agreements’ in a Supreme Court judgment related to the cancellation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration of Amrapali group. Forensic auditors told the Supreme Court that the Amrapali diverted money to the firms linked to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.

The forensic audit report alleged that the homebuyers’ funds amounting to Rs 5,619 crore were diverted by Amrapali Group to Amrapali Mahi Developers Private Limited and Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited.

Also, it received share capital in cash and all the expenses were paid in cash.

AUDIT REPORT FINDINGS:

Amrapali Mahi developers

The director of group company called Amrapali Mahi Developers Pvt Ltd (AMDPL) is Sakshi Dhoni as a 25 per cent shareholder. While the remaining 75 per cent stake (till September 2014, as per records available)

are held with Amrapali Group CMD Anil Kumar Sharma.

MS Dhoni Rihti Sports

Highlighting another significant point regarding Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited which is run by his friend Arun Pandey, the audit reports stated that another Amrapali Group company, Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Limited entered into a fanancial deal.

Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Limited paid a sum of Rs 6.52 crore out of the total amount of Rs 42.22 crore paid from the Amrapali group of companies to Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited during the years 2009 – 2015.

The real estate company made agreements on plain paper primarily executed between Amrapali and Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited.

Conclusion

Since no concrete decision has been made in favour of Arun Pandey, signatory of Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited, the audit report said that the home buyers money has been diverted illegally to Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and do stand the test of Law. It should be recovered from them as per the given agreement. Also, called it as completely sham agreements.

Responding to this, Rhit said that it would seek legal advice and accordingly take further steps.

Backgrounder MS Dhoni Rhiti Sports

Dhoni’s sponsorships and endorsements were maintained by Rhiti Sports.

Dhoni who was the brand ambassador of Amrapali, resigned as brand ambassador of the realty firm in April 2016. This comes after being trolled on the social media by Amrapali housing project residents who were left dissatisfied with the incomplete work.

Later, MS Dhoni approached Supreme Court who holds a major stake in Rhiti Sports seeking financial recoveries of over Rs 40 crore of dues from Amrapali. He booked the penthouse 10 years ago in a project of Amrapali Group.

