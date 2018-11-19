Amritsar grenade attack: Punjab Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka on Monday said his party will register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka for his controversial remark on Amritsar grenade attack. AAP leader on September 18 had allegedly accused Bipin Rawat, the Chief of the Army Staff, for orchestrating the attack, triggering controversy.

Amritsar grenade attack: Punjab Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka on Monday said his party will register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka for his controversial remark on Amritsar grenade attack. Three innocent people were killed and 20 injured in a grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar, where two bike-borne assailants threw a grenade at a gathering of devotees. AAP leader on September 18 had allegedly accused Bipin Rawat, the Chief of the Army Staff, for orchestrating the attack, triggering controversy. Phoolka’s statement was condemned by all political parties including the BJP and the Congress.

Earlier in the day, HS Phoolka, however, issued a clarification, saying that his statement has been totally misunderstood. In an interview with a national TV channel, he apologised to the Army chief and said it was not a well-thought statement.

Meanwhile, the 3-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team along with their investigators and explosive experts has reached the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar to inspect the blast site. The NIA also held discussions with Punjab DGP and DG Intelligence.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the Amritsar blast. The Media advisor to Punjab CM said information can be provided at Police Helpline – 181. He said the identity of the informers will be kept secret.

The investigators are not ruling out a possible terror angle. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits behind the attack. Earlier today, the police released a CCTV footage showing bike-borne assailants with covered faces on a Pulsar bike.

