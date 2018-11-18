Amritsar grenade attack LIVE updates: At least 3 people were injured and several others suffered injuries after three bike-borne assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday, reports said. Security agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab and national capital Delhi.

Amritsar grenade attack LIVE updates: At least 3 people were injured and several others suffered injuries after three bike-borne assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday, reports said. The incident took place around 12:00 pm. Security agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab and national capital Delhi. Inspector General (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar has confirmed three deaths in the explosion.

The attack comes a days after Zakir Mosa, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit, was spotted in Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced free treatment and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased. The CM has directed Punjab Home Secretary and the DGP to rush to the spot and review law and order situation.

