Amritsar grenade attack LIVE updates: At least 3 people were injured and several others suffered injuries after three bike-borne assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday, reports said. The incident took place around 12:00 pm. Security agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab and national capital Delhi. Inspector General (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar has confirmed three deaths in the explosion.
The attack comes a days after Zakir Mosa, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit, was spotted in Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced free treatment and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased. The CM has directed Punjab Home Secretary and the DGP to rush to the spot and review law and order situation.
IG (Border) on Amritsar grenade attack
IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmer said that out of 250 people who were present in the religious congregation at Nirankari Bhawan, 3 people died and 15-20 suffered injuries. Police teams are present at the spot. Forensic teams have also been called in to the spot.
Punjab Police begin probe into Amritsar blast
Forensic, bomb squad, sniffer dogs spotted at the blast site. The incident took around 12:00 pm in the afternoon. The blast site is just 8 km away from Amritsar Airport. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police are also examining CCTV footages to ascertain identity of bike-borne assailants who hurled a grenade at a gathering of devotees.
Amarinder Singh hints at Khalistan-ISI links
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will soon visit the attack site. He has announced free treatment and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased. CM has also directed Punjab Home Secretary and the DGP to rush to the spot and review law and order situation. He further added that Pakistan's ISI is using Khalistani terrorists as a tool to spread violence in Punjab.