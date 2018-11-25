Amritsar grenade attack: The Punjab Police have arrested the second suspect in connection with Amritsar grenade attack which left three dead and twenty injured. The incident had taken place at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar, one of the largest cities in Punjab. The prime accused, identified as Avtar Singh, was arrested from Khayala village under police station Lopoke in Amritsar.

Amritsar grenade attack: The Punjab Police have arrested the second suspect in connection with Amritsar grenade attack which left three dead and twenty injured. The incident had taken place at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar, one of the largest cities in Punjab. The prime accused, identified as Avtar Singh, was arrested from Khayala village under police station Lopoke in Amritsar. Avtar Singh allegedly threw the grenade in the attack, said Director General of Police Suresh Arora. The police have also recovered weapons from the prime accused which include two .32 pistols, one of them United States-made, four magazines, 25 live cartridges.

This comes days after the arrest of another suspect, identified as Bikramjit Singh, who is said to be an operative of Khalistan Liberation, a militant organisation. Initial investigations have revealed that Bikramjit Singh, 26, was riding the motorcycle while his accomplice Avtar Singh was riding the pillion. The families of the arrested accused have denied the claims by Punjab Police and said they have been falsely implicated.

Punjab Police top cop expressed fear that inimical forces were trying to mislead the youths of the state through misinformative campaigns on the social media. DGP Arora further added that Javed, a Pakistani national from Dubai, was involved in misguiding the accused to carry out the terrorist attack.

During interrogation, Bikramjit Singh had earlier told Punjab Police that he and his partner carried out the attack in Amritsar on the instructions of Pakistan’s ISI-baked Khalistani terror groups. Meanwhile, Punjab is still on high alert after reports about the presence of suspected terrorists in the state.

