Amritsar terror attack LIVE updates: A day after the grenade attack at a congregation of devotees in Rajasansi village in Punjab’s Amritsar, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh on information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in Amritsar blast. The identity of the informers will be kept secret, the Media Advisor to Punjab CM said. The information about suspects can be provided to the state police at Police Helpline – 181.

Three persons were killed and 20 injured when two bike-borne assailants hurled a grenade at a gathering of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Main preacher belonging to the Nirankari sect was among the three persons killed in Amritsar attack.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Punjab Police IG (Border) Surender Singh Parmar said the investigators are treating the attack as an act of terrorism. Amarinder Singh yesterday condemned the act and said the possibility of the involvement of ISI-based Khalistani terror groups could not be ruled out.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with chiefs of RAW and IB to review law and order situation in the wake of the terrorist attack. The grenades hurled at a peaceful religious congregation in Amritsar resemble the ones used by the Pakistani Army, a report said.

