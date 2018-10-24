Amritsar tragedy: The speedometer of the Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU train (DMU 74643), that mowed down 60 people and injured 70 others in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, has revealed that the driver of the train applied brakes on time but he couldn't stop it immediately as it needed a minimum distance of 625 meters to come to a halt. According to the data available from the speedometer, the Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU train was moving at a speed of 91 km/hour at the time of the accident on Friday.

The speedometer of the Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU train (DMU 74643), that mowed down 60 people and injured 70 others in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday, has revealed that the driver of the train applied brakes on time but he couldn’t stop it immediately as it needed a minimum distance of 625 meters to come to a halt. According to the data available from the speedometer, the Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU train was moving at a speed of 91 km/hour at the time of the accident on Friday. Firozpur DRM Vivek Kumar and Railway board chairman Ashwani Lohani said the speed of the train came down to 68 km/ hour after the driver applied the brakes and it screeched to a halt when it was moving at 7/8 km/hour.

Earlier, some people had claimed that the train was traveling above the safe speed limit while BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani absolved the train driver. The Dhobi Ghat ground, where the Ravan Dahan was on as DMU 74643 ran over revellers, is a plot measuring around 2,000 square yards and it is surrounded by houses on two sides. The railway tracks run on the third side, and a road on the fourth side goes across Jaura Phatak Crossing gate No. C-27. DMU 74643 passed the site in barely 5-6 seconds, mowing down people in its path.

According to reports, train driver Arvind Kumar stated that he was given green signal and all clear but he failed to see the crowd due to a bend and he had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed Jora Phatak. While the driver claimed that he applied emergency brakes to stop the train, the eye-witnesses who were present at the location, accused him of lying. In a written statement the driver said he applied the emergency brake but the train was moving too fast to come to a stop and ran over the people. When the train came to a stop, people present at the location came forward and started pelting stones as him which prompted him to rush the train from the spot fearing the security of the passengers.

On Tuesday, fake photographs and videos were circulated on social media to claim that the Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU train driver who was involved in the tragic accident in Amritsar has committed suicide. Director of Amritsar railway station, Amrit Singh, clarified that the driver of the DMU train, who was detained at the Ludhiana railway station, is in the custody of Punjab Railways and he has not committed suicide.

On October 20, the Punjab and Railway Police questioned the driver of the train that crushed at least 60 people to death on Friday night at the Jora Phatak near Dhobi Ghat within Amritsar city.

