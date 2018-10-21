Amritsar tragedy: Amritsar Government Railway Police (GRP) Station House Officer (SHO) Balvir Singh told NewsX .com on Sunday that the police haven't lodged any FIR against the local Congress leader whose family reportedly organised the event or against any individual. They have simply filed a case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two days after the tragic death of nearly 60 people in a train accident in Punjab’s Amritsar, no FIR has been registered against the organisers who decided to burn the effigy of Ravana near Joda Phatak crossing as part of of the Dussehra celebrations. Amritsar Government Railway Police (GRP) Station House Officer (SHO) Balvir Singh told NewsX .com on Sunday that the police haven’t lodged any FIR against the local Congress leader whose family reportedly organised the event or against any individual. The Punjab government too hasn’t clarified over the involvement of its leader yet.

The GRP has done its task by only registering an FIR against “unknown persons” while Congress councillor Vijay Madan and his Sourabh Madan Mithu are still at large, reports said. Some people also hurled stones at the house of Saurabh Madan Mithu whose family organised the event. The GRP has filed a case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Amid political blame game, reports have surfaced that the family of the local Congress councillor had sought security arrangements at the venue where Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu and his ex-MLA wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu were scheduled to attend the event.

In blatant violation of law, the organisers did not take permission from any government body though they were asked to also seek permission from the municipal corporation and pollution department. According to Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrik Singh, the organisers were given a ‘no objection certificate’ on the condition that they also get permission from the municipal corporation and the pollution department. On Saturday, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC) clarified that no permission was granted to hold Dussehra celebrations at ‘Dhobi ghat’ ground in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on October 20 ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Amritsar train accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals after visiting injured and kin of those killed in the tragedy. The magistrate will submit its report within four weeks. Singh also directed Home Secretary N S Kalsi to prepare detailed guidelines for permission to hold religious and social congregations, in order to prevent the kind of tragedy that struck Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations on October 19.

At least 300 people people had gathered to watch the Ravana burning near Joda Phatak crossing on Friday evening (October 19, 2018). As the Ravana effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event and taking photographs of the effigy burning amid dazzling lights and the sound of firecrackers when the speeding train ploughed through them.

