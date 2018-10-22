Amritsar train accident: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a FIR in the murder case against his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. In the Amritsar train accident, 60 people have reportedly lost their lives and more than 72 got wounded.

After the tragic train accident near Amritsar on the eve of Dussehra, political fronts have started blaming each other for the loss of 60 lives. Amid the investigation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Akali Dal also demanded from the authorities to lodge a murder case against his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event.

The opposition in Punjab also demanded from investigating authorities to file a murder case against the organisers of the Dussehra event. On the other side, Congress leader avoided to answer such allegations and did not respond to SAD’s demands over the sacking of Navjot Singh Sidhu and lodging of an FIR against his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu over the Amritsar train accident.

As per the reports, the Railways had denied the permission to organise Dusshera event and burning of effigy near railway lines. The Railways authorities said, “The Commissioner (Amritsar) had not granted any permission to hold the Dusshera festival at the spot.”

In a curt reply to media’s questions on SAD’s demands, Sidhu said, “Anything else, anything else, anything else… No comments.” Earlier, Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire onus was on the state government. In a tweet, she had said, “There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration.”

