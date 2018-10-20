Amritsar train accident video and photos: At least 60 people are dead and more than 60 have been injured in a tragic accident where a speeding train ran over a crowd that was celebrating Dussehra. The celebrations were taking place near Choura Bazar Joda Fatak railway line in Amritsar, Punjab. PM Modi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, have already announced financial relief to the victims and an inquiry has also been ordered. Get the latest news on Amritsar train accident, Amritsar train accident video, Amritsar train accident photos, train accident in Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations, train accident happened today in Amritsar, Punjab.

Amritsar train accident video and photos: At least 60 people have been declared dead and more than 60 are injured in a tragic incident that took place when a speeding DMU train ran over a crowd that was watching Dusshera celebrations being held near Choura Bazar Joda Fatak railway line in Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, people who were watching Dussehra celebrations began to run towards the railway track when the effigy of Ravana was falling on the ground and did not see that a train was coming on the railway track. Local reports say that the crowd did not hear the sound of the train coming due to firecrackers that were bursting during the celebrations.

Making a statement on the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he has directed his administration and all the authorities to leave no stone unturned to help and provide relief to the victims of this tragedy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those have lost thier lives and Rs 50,000 to those who have been injured in this tragic incident.

The Punjab government has also declared a state mourning for tomorrow and directed that all the offices, educational institutions will remain closed. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he is rushing to the incident site and to monitor the relief work. The Punjab government also announced Rs 5 lakh relief to the deceased and will provide free treatment to all those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident.

Further speaking on this incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that the authorities have set up crisis management group under Brahm Mohindra in order to monitor the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Amritsar. Amarinder Singh added that he will not spare any efforts to deal with this crisis.

We will do everything possible to assist the injured. Have directed the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure the best possible treatment for them. pic.twitter.com/90ddA1XeZQ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that it is an irreparable loss. Navjot Singh Sidhu, in whose constituency this incident has happened, said that he is rushing back to Amritsar and will reach latest by Saturday morning.

In order to assist people, Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers at New Delhi railway station after the Amritsar train accident: 01123342954, 01123341074, 01142622280 and 1072.

#WATCH The moment when DMU train 74943 ran over people who were watching #Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/XJN37vB0md — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present at the Dussehra celebrations as the chief guest where this tragic incident took place, said that she had just left after the effigy of Ravan was burnt when the incident took place. She added that people are doing politics on this tragedy which is shameful.

However, locals present at the incident site have alleged that Navjot Kaur Sidhu kept delivering her speech even after a speeding train ran over the crowd.

#Punjab: Eyewitness say, "The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down." #Amritsar pic.twitter.com/xdwXpr0L1H — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#Punjab: At gate no. 27 b/w Amritsar & Manawala. As Dussehra celebration was taking place some incident had occurred& people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate: CPRO Northern Railway; Visuals from accident site pic.twitter.com/TMJILYC6Or — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#Punjab: An eyewitness says, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/JziMF03JyS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

