Amritsar train accident: A tragic accident happened on the eve of Dussehra, thousands of people had gathered to watch the burning of an effigy of Ravana and a speedy train mowed hundreds of people, out of which 61 are reportedly dead and 72 wounded. The incident happened during the Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near Amritsar in Punjab. The effigy was burning near the railway track and people began to run towards the railway track when the effigy of Ravana was falling on the ground and did not see that a train was coming on the railway track. An eyewitness reported that people did not hear the honk of the train due to firecrackers that were busting at that time.

After the incident, in which 61 people died, leaders of the opposition and the state government started playing the blame game. Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire onus was on the state government. In a tweet, Harsimrat Kaur said, “There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration.”

Another Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia said demand Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, who went there as a chief guest. Bikram Majithia said, “The authorities concerned must be held accountable for the ill-fated accident & strict action must be taken against the guilty police officers and organisers.”

“I demand immediate registration of the people present on the stage against the tragic incident including Mrs Sidhu and arrest of those who gave permission for holding function near rail track,” Bikram Majithia said.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema also joined the chorus and blamed the district administration for the deaths as it allowed people to burn effigies close to railway tracks.

Taking cognizance of the tragic accident, Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh ordered relief teams to provide the emergency aids and help people in the crisis. The Punjab government has also declared a state mourning for tomorrow and directed that all the offices, educational institutions will remain closed.

In a Twitter video post, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, “We will do everything possible to assist the injured. Have directed the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure the best possible treatment for them.”

The Punjab government also announced Rs 5 lakh relief to the deceased and will provide free treatment to all those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident.

Central Government also reacted swiftly after the incidence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to provide financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to seriously injured people in the train accident.

