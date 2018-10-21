Punjab train accident: In a written statement to the railways, the DMU driver, Arvind Kumar said that he applied the brakes but could not stop in time. He added that the train was almost coming to a halt when he saw people attacking the train with stones. Considering the safety of his passengers, he sped from the incident spot.

The driver, Arvind Kumar, of the DMU that crushed 59 people to death on Dusshera near Jora Phatak is in Amritsar has said that he had applied the emergency brakes after he saw hundreds of people approaching the train tracks. In his written statement to the Railways administration, Arvind added that he continued with his journey after he saw a large number of people attacking the train with stones. He claimed that after he witnessed a huge crowd standing on rail tracksKumar he kept sounding the horn and immediately applied the emergency brakes. However, some people were still run over by the train. In the official statement the train driver added that the train had almost come to a halt but after he witnessed a large number of people attacking the train, considering the safety of the passengers in the train, he continued with his journey.

The following statement given by the driver contradicts the claims made by several witnesses, videos from the Amritsar train tragedy. As per a report by Indian Express, the Railways has added that there will be no probe in what is considered to be one the biggest tragedies of 2018. Commenting on the matter, the general manager of Nothern Railways said that it was a clear case of trespassing as people standing on rail tracks and obstructing the movement of the train is unlawful. He added that locals of the area were aware that it is a busy section. Talking to Sunday Express, he added that the Railways will cooperate if state government calls for a probe.

As per a report by India.com, Northern Railway’s CPRO said the questioning with the driver does not mean that he is at fault. He added that in order to get to the root of the cause behind the death of 59 people, all the people involved are being questioned. He added that Arvind Kumar was driving the train at normal speed.

Clearing its stand over the Punjab train tragedy, the Railways has clearly stated that it is a case of trespassing and not a rail accident. Reports suggest that railways will not be providing any compensation to the families of the deceased. Station director railways, Amritsar, said that the rail authorities did not break any rules and it is a case of trespassing. He added that the Municipal corporation also had not granted any permission for the Dusshera function.

