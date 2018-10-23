Amritsar Train Accident: A fake viral video claiming that the driver of the DMU train has committed suicide after the Amritsar train accident in which 60 people reportedly lost their lives and around 70 got seriously injured. The railway authorities scrapped the fake news and reported that the driver Arvind Kumar is safe and fine.

Amritsar Train Accident: A video which is doing round the internet claiming that after the Amritsar train accident the driver of DMU train has committed suicide is fake. Not just the fake video, there are several posts that are tending on the social media sites saying that the train driver has hanged himself because people have been blaming him for the incident.

As the fake news went viral, The CPRO of Northern Railways told media that the driver of the DMU train is safe and sound. Later, the Commissioner of Police of Amritsar City, SS Srivastava said that same that they have not got any such news and the driver of the train is alive. Below are some posts claiming that the driver of the DMU train had committed suicide, which is wrong.

Earlier on the eve of Dussehra, a speedy train had mowed more than a hundred people out of which 60 people died and around 70 were wounded. The accident happened near the Jora Phatak in Amritsar. After the accident, the train driver, Arvind Kumar said that he had applied the emergency brakes after he saw hundreds of people approaching the train tracks.

In a written statement, Arvind Kumar said that he continued with his journey after he saw a large number of people attacking the train with stones. He claimed that after he witnessed a huge crowd standing on rail tracks. He added that he kept blowing the horn and immediately applied the emergency brakes. However, some people were still run over by the train.

