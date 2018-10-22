Amritsar train accident: Saurabh Madan Mithu, the missing organiser of the doomed Dussehra event that took the lives of over 61 people, has released a video claiming that all the required permissions were taken by him. Earlier on Sunday, a CCTV footage was acquired by the police in which Saurabh was seen fleeing away from the Dussehra event after the tragedy hit several people present at Joda Phatak.

Saurabh Madan Mithu, the missing organiser of the doomed Dussehra event that took the lives of over 61 people, has released a video claiming that all the required permissions were taken by him. The video surfaced on several social media platforms on Monday. In the video, Saurabh can be heard saying that he is deeply affected by the accident that took place in Amritsar.

He asserted that it has been a year since the management was planning for the Dussehra event. He claimed that all the requisite permissions were taken and the crowd was alerted at least 10 times to not to stand on the tracks. While pleading not guilty, Mithu said that he extremely pained by the incident and some people are trying to defame him.

Organizer of Dusshera event Saurabh Madan Mithoo releases video message,says ' Had taken all permissions,had alerted crowd atleast 10 times to not stand on tracks. I am extremely pained by the incident. Some ppl are trying to defame me' #Amritsartrainaccident (location: unknown) pic.twitter.com/viPXBws3P8 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

Earlier on Sunday, a CCTV footage was acquired by the police in which Saurabh was seen fleeing away from the Dussehra event after the tragedy hit several people present at Joda Phatak. Saurabh is a local councillor Vijay Madan’s son, and was missing from the day of tragedy.

Following the accident, irked family members of those who lost their lives have come down on roads protesting. They have been demanding the arrest of all the people responsible for the incident. Earlier, it was also reported that the protesters were pelting stones at the organisers’ residence.

An FIR has been filed in connection with the matter, however, no names have been highlighted as none of the persons are identified yet.

On October 19, several people revelling Ravan Dahan at Jaura Phatak in Amritsar moved to nearby railway tracks to get a better view, were mowed down by the 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU. Besides this, those who have jumped on the other track to save themselves were killed by another speeding train passing by. Around 61 people lost their lives while several others were left injured.

