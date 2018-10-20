Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was reportedly the chief guest at Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar, has come under fire for condoning the mismanagement of the organisers. However, Mrs Sidhu has been relentlessly asserting that she had left the venue when the unfortunate incident happened and that when she heard of it, she rushed back to Choura Bazar to provide whatever help she could.

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday reiterated that there were no problems with arrangements of Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar, Amritsar where at least 59 people lost their lives after a speeding train ran over them. She explained that the effigy of Ravan was securely tied and there was no stampede at the Dhobi Ghat ground where the event was held. She also claimed that several announcements were made requesting people to come within the Ghat area but the calls fell on deaf ears.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a press conference announcing that 59 people died in the train accident while 51 were left injured. The Punjab CM met the kin of all the deceased and expressed grief. He also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Dussehra celebrations were organised in Choura Bazar, Amritsar on Friday evening where hundreds of people assembled to witness the burning of Ravan’s effigy. As per reports, after a while bits and pieces of the effigy started falling on the ground and people began to scatter around.

There were vacant seats at Dhobi Ghat ground. Ravan was tied securely & there were no chances of it falling down & creating chaos. There was no stampede. Announcements were made 4-5 times asking people to come inside Dhobi Ghat ground: Navjot Kaur Sidhu on #AmritsarTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/SMeeKeGTkg — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

In order to avoid the burning parts of the effigy, hundreds of people moved back to the railway track near Jaura Phatak. The sound of bursting crackers was so loud that people standing on the track were unable to hear the speeding DMU train number 74943 and fell prey to it.

Reportedly, more than 59 people have died so far and 51 were left injured. The Punjab CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured at both government and private hospitals.

